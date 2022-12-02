Will Vote is committed to Boston College. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey's NTDP)

“Will Vote … he is a hockey player.”

Yes, of course. Will Vote, the 5-foot-8 right wing from Arlington, Mass., is, in fact, a hockey player. But Dan Muse, head coach of the U.S. National Under-18 Team, feels it’s an apt description for one of his best forwards.

What Muse means is Vote does it all. The Boston College commit is able to contribute at 5-on-5, kill penalties and cash in on the power play.

“There’s versatility there in his game,” Muse (Canton, Mass.) said. “He’s really an all-situations type of player.”