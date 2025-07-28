The college hockey recruiting landscape could look different this Aug. 1. (Getty Images)

The CHL ruling came down last November. It's been nine months since players in the QMJHL, OHL and WHL became eligible for NCAA Division 1 hockey.

Since then, countless current CHL players have committed to Division 1 programs. Some players who were with 16U club teams, prep schools and USHL teams found new homes with CHL squads. At the QMJHL Draft in June, 37 New Englanders were picked. Many could opt for that over their original plans this coming season.

"It's a whole different world now," Boston College center James Hagens said. "With this rule change, you don't know what's going to happen."

One of the last things we don't know: How the ruling will impact Aug. 1 recruiting, which has become increasingly prevalent in recent seasons.

On Aug. 1 and in the days and weeks following, there has been a mad dash by Division 1 programs to commit the best rising juniors in high school. That should continue this Friday.

Or will it?