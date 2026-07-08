The NCAA has adopted a new age-based model. (Scott W. Grau/Getty Images)

Many hockey people at all levels were in a panic in May when the NCAA floated a new rule.

The rule: student-athletes would have five calendar years of collegiate eligibility, beginning during the academic year immediately after whichever of the following three occurred first: their 19th birthday, their actual high school graduation date, or their expected high school graduation date based on their first year of enrollment.

We ran a story highlighting its pros and cons in the immediate aftermath. There seemed to be a lot more cons.

The NHL, college hockey, the CHL and the USHL joined together to tell the NCAA that an intelligent compromise would be to go with the 19th birthday option. In late May, it was thought that the NCAA wouldn't go for that.

Instead, the NCAA did go for it. On June 23, the NCAA came down with the new age-based eligibility model, stating that they would be "permitting Division 1 student-athletes up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday."

Junior teams could breathe easy. Players could still go to junior hockey during the year in which they turned 19 and still have all five years of collegiate eligibility.

It's definitely good news for prep schools. But with the landscape changing as much as it is and more roster spots now up for grabs in the CHL, the new rule's impact is murkier.

The boys prep coaches survey was sent before June 23, so coaches answered under the guise of the initial rule. They were granted anonymity.