How will going back to the Super 8 impact MIAA hockey tournaments?

Catholic Memorial won the MIAA D1 title in 2025. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In 2021, the MIAA voted to pause the Super 8, which began in 1991, for equity reasons. The boys had a Super 8, while the girls didn't, and the MIAA's Blue Ribbon Committee recommended the MIAA make it equitable.

The MIAA agreed to halt the Super 8 (Division 1A tournament) until July 1, 2025.

It looks like the MIAA is going back — but with some changes.

Last Wednesday, the MIAA ice hockey committee voted 16-0 to have a Super 8 for boys and girls hockey beginning with the 2027-28 season.

The Super 8's return isn't official just yet. On Feb. 24, the Tournament Management Committee will consider it.

This proposal has boys and girls hockey doing pool play. There will be two, four-team divisions with each team playing every other squad once. The top two teams from each division will advance to the semifinals.

In the previous version of the Super 8, there were play-in games for teams 7, 8, 9 and 10, with the winners going to the Super 8 and the losers put back into their divisions' bracket. This time, the top eight teams based on the MIAA's power rankings system will go into the Super 8, and teams can't opt out.

Now that the ground rules have been laid, let's react. Editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly gave their first reactions to the news.

Belmont celebrates winning the 2025 Ed Burns Coffee Pot. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

