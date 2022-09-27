The captains of UConn men's hockey pose in front of their new arena. (UConn athletics)

One game, one period, one shift at a time.

A head coach’s focus within the long and winding college hockey season is ultra fine, but you can’t blame UConn’s Mike Cavanaugh (North Andover, Mass.) for occasionally taking a second to think about where his program once was, or glance into the exciting future that lies ahead.

The Huskies have come a long way. When Cavanaugh took over in 2013-14, they were getting set for one final season in Atlantic Hockey before making the move to their current Hockey East home.

The 10th-year bench boss has since led a steady rise up the standings, culminating in being a goal away from a first-ever Hockey East championship at Boston’s TD Garden back in March.