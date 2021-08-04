How these 2005 players will boost prep hockey in 2022

Cam Russo (Middleton, Mass.) formerly at St. John’s Prep, will be an impact player at Governor’s Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Although we’re still in the middle of the summer offseason, it is time to take a look at a group of 2005 birth year players at every position who are poised to make a significant impact on the New England prep hockey landscape in the 2021-22 season.

New England Hockey Journal has had a chance to watch these players live and on video in various events, festivals showcases and leagues over the past several months.

As we prepare to ramp up our prep hockey coverage for the coming season, here is a quick preview of six forwards, four defensemen and two goalies who we believe are going to establish themselves this year with productive and successful campaigns for their respective schools.

This is not a comprehensive ranking of every 2005 player slated to play prep, but is an initial watch list of student-athletes who have performed well over the past several months and look like they are poised to do big things in New England this year.