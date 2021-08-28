How these ’03s will be top performers in prep hockey

Jaiden Moriello (Saugus, Mass.) is a power forward for KUA with college potential. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As we get closer to the 2021-22 prep hockey season, it is time to look at some of the more experienced 2003 birth year players who will be among the best, most impactful players this season.

Throughout the late spring and summer months, we have had a chance to watch these prospects expected to play prep this season in various competitions and are making the evaluations based on as many viewings as possible.

This is not a comprehensive list or ranking of every ’03 player we viewed, but is a watch list of student-athletes who have performed well over the past several months and look like they are poised to do big things in New England this year.