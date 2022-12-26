BC's Cutter Gauthier was drafted 5th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The United States begins its quest for Gold at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday night against Latvia (5:00 p.m. ET, NHL Network).

The Americans have won five Gold Medals, including most recently in 2021. USA Hockey’s entrant failed to medal in 2022, but got to the podium in four straight from 2016 through 2019.

The man tasked with leading the U.S. back to Gold is Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.). He’s the bench boss for a group of 25 men born in 2003, 2004 and 2005 who have traveled to Moncton, New Brunswick for this year’s edition of the World Juniors.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games will be played at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Here's how the roster looks.