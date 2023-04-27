How the college hockey coaching carousel is heating up

AIC head coach Eric Lang has won Atlantic Hockey Coach of the Year three times. (Bob Blanchard)

As college hockey coaches meet for the annual convention in Naples, news and rumors of movement have been coming fast and furious.

As it stands right now, there are two head coaching vacancies across college hockey. Colgate and Bentley are looking to fill voids by longtime coaches departing.

There are also a handful of assistant coaching positions open. In addition, new NCAA legislation allowing a third assistant will mean significant hiring movement over the coming months.

I reported on Bentley University head coach Ryan Soderquist (Stoneham, Mass.) stepping down after 22 years at the school on Monday with a list of possible candidates. One potential replacement for Soderquist could come from within Atlantic Hockey.