Ryan Leonard of BC carries a puck against Michigan State earlier this season. (Michael Miller/Getty Images)

When the NCAA opened up Division 1 college hockey eligibility to CHL players on Nov. 7, 2024, the common thought was that the hockey world would change drastically.

How would the ruling manifest itself in the NCAA, junior and prep hockey was unknown. But in the three months since, some clear signs have emerged.

In part 1, we covered how the ruling would trickle down to impacting prep hockey and players leaving the region early.

This story goes in-depth on how the ruling will affect Division 1, Division 3 and junior hockey.

Some of the ways are already becoming clear. Others will take time to manifest themselves.