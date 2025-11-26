L-R: Liz, Anne, Maggie and Caroline Averill. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ; Dartmouth Athletics; Yuqi Qian; Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Will and Ali Averill were living a hockey parent’s dream.

On any given winter night, after the kids had gone to bed, they’d resurface the family’s 44-foot-by-80-foot backyard rink, perfected over years of building, leveling the yard, frantically shoveling late at night and even removing a tree.

They would leave the ice pristine.

“We would sit there and just admire it,” Will said.

The next day, daughters Anne, Caroline, Maggie and Liz (Wayland, Mass.) would carve up the ice again.

It might have been a pickup game, sledding, target practice or even a game of tag. Many nights were spent with ferocious 3-on-3 or even 4-on-2 contests between the girls and their parents, both Division 1 players in their day.

“We used to dominate them, and then over the years it got worse and worse for us,” Ali said.

Eventually, those games gave way to nights when she and Will were happy to kick back inside and leave the games to the kids.

“Our favorite thing as they got older was the nights we were inside the house, looking out the window and just watching them goof around, laugh, play music and have so much fun in the backyard,” Will said.

“It was definitely a time where we all kind of started to love hockey even more but also each other, too,” Caroline said.

The Averills love watching their girls play hockey. They coached them in their younger days with the East Coast Wizards and have been there to support them as they’ve gotten older, whether in college, prep hockey, or club hockey with the Wizards and Assabet.

This winter, it might never be easier for Ali and Will to watch their girls play.