Casey (right) and Teddy Mutryn were impactful players for St. Sebastian's this past season. (St. Sebastian's School)

Sean McCann knew he had something good the first time he went to watch Teddy Mutryn play hockey.

The Mutryn family recently reached out to St. Sebastian’s head hockey coach expressing interest in having Mutryn attend the Needham, Mass., prep school. Friends relayed good experiences there. The Mutryns knew full well about St. Sebastian’s history of producing good hockey players like Noah Hanifin (Norwood, Mass.).

In other words, Mutryn had the bug to go.

“We want kids that want to come to Seb’s,” McCann said. “If you’re looking just for the hockey, you’re missing out on a lot of the experience you have at a school. So wanting to be a part of the school is an important factor for these kids that are coming here.”

Mutryn’s first season at St. Sebastian’s confirmed what McCann saw in his first viewing of the Norwell, Mass., native — he was good. Like, really good.