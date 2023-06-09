New England Hockey Journal

College

How Tara Watchorn plans to find success with BU women’s hockey (again)

Jason Garrison
By

Tara Watchorn is back for her third stint with BU. (Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics)

A new era is underway on Comm. Ave.

It was clear that there would be big shoes to fill after Boston University coaching legend Brian Durocher (Longmeadow, Mass.) announced his retirement plans in mid-February. After a six-week deliberation period, a new face was selected to command the bench of BU women’s hockey.

After building the Stonehill College women’s program from scratch, Tara Watchorn has returned to Walter Brown Arena for her third tour with the Scarlet and White. Watchorn sported the Terrier colors first as a star defender, then later dipped her toe into the coaching world serving behind Durocher as an assistant.

“I think it’s about the right fit,” Watchorn said. “Whether it’s going through the recruiting process or deciding where you want to work, it’s about finding that right fit for you at the time in your career.”

