How tapping into prep pipeline fueled Dartmouth’s ascent

Dartmouth's recruiting strategy has morphed into a top New England program. (Dan Squicciarini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As the Dartmouth men’s team opened its season this fall, it would be hard to blame Reid Cashman for not quite knowing what to expect.

The Big Green had forwards Luke Haymes (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Cooper Flinton (Tampa Bay Lightning) leave early to sign NHL contracts on top of graduating seven seniors who helped the team reach back-to-back ECAC Hockey championship weekends.

“Without a doubt, we lost so much leadership from last year,” said Cashman, who is in his sixth year at Dartmouth. “It was just a massive gap, so we weren’t sure what it would look like.”

Despite boasting a new-look roster, the Big Green haven’t skipped a beat. Dartmouth started the season on an 11-game win streak and was an overtime loss against New Hampshire away from being undefeated at Christmas.