From left: Julia Holmes, Emma Holmes and Abby Holmes. (Winthrop hockey)

As Jay Holmes stood next to the glass at Lawrence Larsen Rink in his hometown of Winthrop, Mass., he couldn’t help but gush about Julia, his daughter, who recently hit 100 points in her high school hockey career.

He explained the game in which she got it — the Winthrop High girls team was in Gloucester to play the local high school on Jan. 14 and she was two points away from the milestone. She got the game's first goal, bringing her to 99 points. Then she assisted on teammate Adrianna Rizzotto’s goal, earning her the century mark. And there’s no need to worry because Jay has the play on video.

But then Jay reached into his pocket mid-sentence and emerged with a puck. He pulled it out like a miner finding elusive gold in hard rock.

“I carry it with me for good luck,” Jay said.

The funny part is that Julia isn’t his only daughter on the team. She wasn’t even his first daughter on the team to hit 100 points this year. He carries Emma’s 100-point puck, too.