How Ryder Shea took the road less traveled to find hockey success

After a difficult 2022-23 season, Ryder Shea looks to bounce-back next season. (Ian Vescera/St. George's)

Unlike most kids in New England, Ryder Shea didn’t grow up with a college hockey allegiance. Despite living in Framingham, Mass., just a 30-minute drive west of top Hockey East programs, he didn’t have a favorite Beanpot school, although he does still have his Boston University Jack Eichel bobblehead.

So when the University of Maine came calling last August, Shea, a netminder, was all ears. He drove to Orono, Maine, with his father, Dennis. He saw the campus and the rink. He saw what a normal Maine college student’s life is like. He talked to head coach Ben Barr.

Shea turned to his father on the drive home.

“Dad,” he said. “I want to be a Black Bear. This is where I want to go.”