How Pomfret won a title: Stout defense play and unrelenting motivation

Joshua Milso (6) and Brendan Bundy embraced after Pomfret's championship win. (Pomfret School photo)

Pomfret School might not have had the most talented roster on the New England prep school landscape, but that didn’t stop the Griffins from playing their best hockey when it mattered most.

After securing the No. 4 seed in the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Tournament following a 13-6-4 regular season, Pomfret beat No. 5 Rivers in overtime at home before downing the top seed, St. Mark’s, in the semifinals on the road.

In the title game, against a familiar foe, Matt Goethals’ club overcame No. 2 Frederick Gunn 4-2 to capture its second Small School championship since 2017, willed to victory by a pair of goals from senior captain Nils Forselius (Guilford, Conn.) and yet another impressive showing by senior Kellen Beauton (Colchester, Conn.) in net.

“I’m really happy for the boys. I thought they competed really hard down the stretch, particularly in the St. Mark’s and Gunn games,” the eighth-year coach said.