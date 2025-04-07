Danny Collins (middle) celebrates one of his two goals in the Large School final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In the NEPSAC Large School bracket, there was no stopping Phillips Andover.

The third-seeded Big Blue played its best down the stretch, ending on a seven-game win streak while taking only a single overtime loss — to eventual Elite 8 champion Cushing — over the last 10 contests.

It all led to a New England championship, the first in the hockey history of a storied school that has produced NHL talents including Chris Kreider and Cory Schneider.

“In previous seasons, there was an idea that some teams were untouchable, but we wanted to reinforce the idea that anyone can beat anyone on any given night and we’re good enough to compete with any single team,” said senior captain Grayden Robertson-Palmer, who cited winning the Flood-Marr Tournament as one catalyst for the team’s ultimate success. “We really showed this year that Andover is here to play.”