New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

How one move by Stephen Peck helped set Avon Old Farms on course for Elite 8 title

Avatar photo
By

Avon Old Farms celebrating winning the Elite 8 championship over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Stephen Peck had something to say.

The Avon Old Farms goalie had just taken a costly tripping penalty in overtime against Hotchkiss when he misjudged a play. Hotchkiss capitalized, scoring on the power play and winning the game. The Winged Beavers had blown a three-goal lead in the game and had dropped two games in a row.

Peck, a senior in his first year at Avon, stood up in front of his teammates and took accountability for the mistake, admitting he was at fault.

“The kids sort of looked at him like, ‘ ... This kid, he’s holding himself accountable,’ ” Avon Old Farms head coach John Gardner said. “In reality, it wasn’t his fault but he took the blame, and I think everybody was accountable to each other. And that’s the key.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How one move by Stephen Peck helped set Avon Old Farms on course for Elite 8 title

Stephen Peck had something to say. The Avon Old Farms goalie had just taken a costly tripping penalty in overtime against Hotchkiss when he misjudged…
Read More

2006 New England boys college hockey commitments

It's no secret that New England is a hotbed for college hockey. Everyone has their own path to college hockey. Some grow up playing in…
Read More

5 storylines to watch in the 2023 Frozen Four

The final weekend of the Division 1 men’s college hockey season is here. A long journey that began in October comes to an end this…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter