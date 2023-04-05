Avon Old Farms celebrating winning the Elite 8 championship over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Stephen Peck had something to say.

The Avon Old Farms goalie had just taken a costly tripping penalty in overtime against Hotchkiss when he misjudged a play. Hotchkiss capitalized, scoring on the power play and winning the game. The Winged Beavers had blown a three-goal lead in the game and had dropped two games in a row.

Peck, a senior in his first year at Avon, stood up in front of his teammates and took accountability for the mistake, admitting he was at fault.

“The kids sort of looked at him like, ‘ ... This kid, he’s holding himself accountable,’ ” Avon Old Farms head coach John Gardner said. “In reality, it wasn’t his fault but he took the blame, and I think everybody was accountable to each other. And that’s the key.”