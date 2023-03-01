How one moment set the tone for Providence women’s season

Lauren DeBlois has been vital for Providence this season. (David Silverman)

The coaches left the locker room, but Caroline Peterson (East Falmouth, Mass.) wasn’t ready for the discussion to be over.

The Providence women’s hockey team had just lost to Northeastern, 4-1, on its home ice. It spotted the Huskies three goals before getting on the board with less than four minutes remaining in the second period.

It was only the team’s second loss of the season, and the competition was strong, as both programs entered the contest with identical 7-1 records. Still, the effort wasn’t up to the standards the players held themselves to, so Peterson, the captain, asked the player to come together and figure out what happened.

“She asked everyone to stay. I think we sat there for like 15 to 20 minutes, and we just talked. We just got everything out,” said assistant captain Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine). “We were getting frustrated. I think that’s what hurt us. We were sitting down, and everyone was speaking up and saying what they thought about the game, and after that, we were like, ‘All right. Tomorrow is a new day, and it’s going to be our day, and we just need to go out there and do what we need to do.’ ”