Roger McQueen, the 10th pick in June's NHL Draft, chose to play at Providence College this season. (Kate Sardone/Providence College)

Darts were flying, and the beer pitchers needed refilling. While it was a Wednesday night in July, it sure felt like a Friday or a Saturday — despite the rest of the bar being empty.

Various Division 1 college assistant coaches sat at the bar and tables at Wingnutz Bar and Grill in Amherst, N.Y. It was a long day of watching game after game after game at USA Hockey’s Select 17 Camp.

It was July 9. One day before, Gavin McKenna, the presumptive No. 1 pick for next June’s NHL Draft, announced his intention to leave the Medicine Hat Tigers of Canada’s Western Hockey League to join Penn State in the NCAA.

The public reaction: This was ground-breaking. McKenna reportedly would net $700,000 in NIL (name, image and likeness) money to attend Penn State. He became the biggest domino to fall ever since a U.S. federal court ruling broke down the wall between the Canadian Hockey League and the NCAA.

So, naturally, the McKenna decision was the primary topic among these college coaches.