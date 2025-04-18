New Hampton celebrates Kelsey Baker's (2) goal in the Small School championship. (Yuqi Qian)

New Hampton coach Craig Churchill knows that the path to a championship is rarely straight and narrow.

Three consecutive times over, though, the Huskies have overcome obstacles and injuries on their way to the top as NEPSAC Small champions.

A season ago, Churchill’s team was dealt a big blow when high-scoring senior Trinity Walsh was lost to a torn ACL. Led by the likes of Division 1 commits True Thompson (UConn), Julia Loughlin (Scituate, Mass./New Hampshire) and Kennedy Walker (Middleton, Mass./Yale), who all remained key contributors to the newest title-winning group, they still found a way.

This season, a three-game December losing streak and a “wake-up call” of a loss to Andover in early February left Churchill unsure of where the road would lead. Yet again, they still found a way.