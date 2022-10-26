Ryan Leonard showed well on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Eleven players from New England were listed by NHL Central Scouting when the organization released its Preliminary Players to Watch List on Tuesday.

Headlining the group were two ‘A’ rated players, NTDP forwards and Boston College commits Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.). Both Leonard, a right wing, and Smith, a center, are projected to be first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The purpose of NHL Central Scouting is to give league teams and fans an idea of who might be selected in the upcoming draft. The list is always excessively long, meaning a great number of players rated won’t hear their names called in Nashville next June.

Harvard led the way in terms of representation on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List with eight recruits. Boston College was next with seven including Smith and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.). Boston University also had seven, but were all ‘C’ rated players, except one who was given limited viewing distinction. UMass and Northeastern both had five players make the grade.