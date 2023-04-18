Joe Connor posted 21 goals and 43 points in 28 games for Avon Old Farms in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nine players from New England landed on the final 2023 NHL Central Scouting Draft Prospect Rankings that were released by the organization on Tuesday.

Two of those players, USA Hockey NTDP U18 forwards Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) landed inside of the top 10 for North American skaters.

The local duo were among four Boston College recruits inside the top 10 at their respective position.

NTDP teammate Gabriel Perrault and Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Jacob Fowler joined them at the top of their respective lists.