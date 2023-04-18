New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

How New England players fared in final 2023 NHL Central Scouting Rankings

By

Joe Connor posted 21 goals and 43 points in 28 games for Avon Old Farms in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nine players from New England landed on the final 2023 NHL Central Scouting Draft Prospect Rankings that were released by the organization on Tuesday.

Two of those players, USA Hockey NTDP U18 forwards Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) landed inside of the top 10 for North American skaters.

The local duo were among four Boston College recruits inside the top 10 at their respective position.

NTDP teammate Gabriel Perrault and Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Jacob Fowler joined them at the top of their respective lists.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How New England players fared in final 2023 NHL Central Scouting Rankings

Nine players from New England landed on the final 2023 NHL Central Scouting Draft Prospect Rankings that were released by the organization on Tuesday. Two…
Read More

16 standouts from ’06s at New England District Select Festival

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The top '06s from the New England District, which includes all of the region’s states outside of Massachusetts, came together at the…
Read More

2004 New England boys college hockey commitments

New England is a hotbed for college hockey. From Boston College to UMass to Yale to Sacred Heart to Merrimack and elsewhere, New England has…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter