How Mount St. Charles’ Nathaniel Chizik became a top ’09 goalie

Mitch Fink
By

Nathaniel Chizik has been a standout at Mount St. Charles for the past two seasons. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

In his two seasons at Mount St. Charles Academy, goalie Nathaniel Chizik did just about everything to endear himself to his teammates and coaches.

He was steady and reliable in the crease and made spectacular 2-on-1 saves look easy. He led the Mounties to back-to-back national championships. And his dry, understated sense of humor could always get the locker room laughing.

“I can’t tell you one bad thing about him,” said teammate Rocco Pelosi.

Mount St. Charles coach Jimmy Creamer couldn’t go quite as far. One habit drove him crazy.

“If we’re on a bus,” Creamer laughed, “we’re just waiting for Nate.”

Chizik was notorious for running late after games for a simple reason: he never wanted to leave the ice.

