Casey O'Brien (Milton, Mass.), right, celebrates Wisconsin's title with Marianne Picard. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)

Casey O’Brien’s decision to head west to play her college hockey at Wisconsin sure has paid off.

O’Brien, a fifth-year senior who’s originally from Milton, Mass., not only won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s best female hockey player, but she also helped Wisconsin capture the national title — the third championship she’s won at the school.

"It's a surreal feeling," O'Brien said of winning the Kazmaier Award. "It's one of those things you dream of as a little kid but you're not sure it's ever going to happen but this year with the amazing team that we had it could've been any of us."

O’Brien broke the Wisconsin record for most points in a season this year (88) and also set a school record for most career points (274).