New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

How Milton, Mass., native Casey O’Brien won the Patty Kazmaier Award

By

Casey O'Brien (Milton, Mass.), right, celebrates Wisconsin's title with Marianne Picard. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)
Casey O'Brien (Milton, Mass.), right, celebrates Wisconsin's title with Marianne Picard. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)

Casey O’Brien’s decision to head west to play her college hockey at Wisconsin sure has paid off.

O’Brien, a fifth-year senior who’s originally from Milton, Mass., not only won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s best female hockey player, but she also helped Wisconsin capture the national title — the third championship she’s won at the school.

"It's a surreal feeling," O'Brien said of winning the Kazmaier Award. "It's one of those things you dream of as a little kid but you're not sure it's ever going to happen but this year with the amazing team that we had it could've been any of us."

O’Brien broke the Wisconsin record for most points in a season this year (88) and also set a school record for most career points (274).

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Casey O'Brien (Milton, Mass.), right, celebrates Wisconsin's title with Marianne Picard. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)

How Milton, Mass., native Casey O’Brien won the Patty Kazmaier Award

Casey O’Brien’s decision to head west to play her college hockey at Wisconsin sure has paid off. O’Brien, a fifth-year senior who’s originally from Milton,…
Read More

How all 8 local teams could make a run in the NCAA tournament

A banner season for Division 1 men’s college hockey in New England has reached the NCAA Tournament stage. It was a memorable Selection Sunday for…
Read More

D-3: How Curry reached first Frozen Four during historic season

Golden anniversaries are usually special, and the one around Curry College hockey is no exception. The Colonels beat Hamilton on Saturday, 4-1, to win their…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter