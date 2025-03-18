Jaxson Fleming, an eighth grader, led Catholic Memorial to an MIAA D1 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There was a lot of attention given to the goalie matchup in the MIAA Division 1 boys final on Sunday — and rightfully so.

Catholic Memorial boasted eighth grader Jaxson Fleming (Waltham, Mass.). The 2010-born goalie was the starter for the Knights all season and a big reason why his team finished on a 10-game winning streak against a gauntlet of the best teams.

Colin McCarthy (Worcester, Mass.) was in the other net for St. John's Shrewsbury. The sophomore spent the season starting for junior varsity and practicing up with the big club. When the playoffs came, head coach Michael Mead wanted to switch something up given his team was on a 1-9 slide and turned to the JV goalie. Three weeks later, the Pioneers were at TD Garden.

The Knights won, 4-3, on Sunday. Outside of Catholic Memorial's third goal, which McCarthy got a piece of with his glove before it trickled behind him, both goalies were strong. They should be proud of the feats they accomplished. They have set themselves up nicely for future seasons.

But it also made me wonder: When else has this — a JV goalie and an eighth grader leading their teams to the Div. 1 final — ever happened? When else could this ever happen?