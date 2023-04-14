New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

How Lawrence Academy saved its best for last to win a championship

Avatar photo
By

Clarence Beltz celebrates scoring a goal in the championship game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The final game of the regular season can be approached in many different ways.

For teams safely in a playoff spot, it’s a chance to rest top players and give others some well-deserved ice time. Squads who didn’t earn a shot at a championship might try to end their season on a high note.

Lawrence Academy didn’t fit in either of those categories when it faced Tabor on the last day of the season. The Spartans knew they would battle for a Piatelli/Simmons Small School championship but wanted to put themselves in the best position for home ice in the playoffs.

There were two other things they wanted to button up as well.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Lawrence Academy saved its best for last to win a championship

The final game of the regular season can be approached in many different ways. For teams safely in a playoff spot, it’s a chance to…
Read More

MIAA: Division 3 boys All-MIAA Teams and Awards

There were talented players across the Division 3 landscape in the MIAA hockey circuit during the 2022-23 season. Unlike in Division 4, this division featured…
Read More

Why Richard Gallant, Carter Amico and Conrad Fondrk made the NTDP team

Making USA Hockey's National Team Development Program is not a guarantee of success. But it's pretty dang close. The program, based in Plymouth, Mich., thrusts…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter