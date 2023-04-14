Clarence Beltz celebrates scoring a goal in the championship game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The final game of the regular season can be approached in many different ways.

For teams safely in a playoff spot, it’s a chance to rest top players and give others some well-deserved ice time. Squads who didn’t earn a shot at a championship might try to end their season on a high note.

Lawrence Academy didn’t fit in either of those categories when it faced Tabor on the last day of the season. The Spartans knew they would battle for a Piatelli/Simmons Small School championship but wanted to put themselves in the best position for home ice in the playoffs.

There were two other things they wanted to button up as well.