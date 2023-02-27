How key injuries are set to impact prep school boys playoffs

St. Mark's will surely miss Richard Gallant in the postseason. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Injuries are an unfortunate part of hockey and for a few prep school teams, their title hopes could hinge on the ailments of key players.

Depth is always important, but it often comes to the forefront when the injury bug hits, especially come playoff time. That has proven to be the case for teams in all three NEPSAC tournaments.

The Stuart/Corkery Elite 8, Martin/Earl Large School and Piatelli/Simmons Small School tournaments begin Wednesday with quarterfinals set for the campus sites of the higher seeds. Semifinals are slated for Saturday again with the higher seed getting home ice advantage. The finals of all three tournaments will be at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday.

Here’s a rundown of the injuries that will impact teams vying for a championship this week: