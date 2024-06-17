How Jamie Glance earned a spot on the U17 NTDP roster

Jamie Glance sat at the First Watch restaurant next to USA Hockey Arena on March 23. He was having lunch with a few friends and his father. It was about 11 a.m. and Glance had a flight out of Michigan in two hours. Then, his phone rang.
The 15-year-old was called into the U.S. National Team Development Program office and offered a spot on the Under-17 roster for the 2024-25 season.
A goal Glance set for himself at the beginning of the season at Mount Saint Charles Academy suddenly had become a reality.
“It was a mental roller coaster throughout that whole camp. It was definitely stressful. There’s a ton of guys that deserve that spot, so we were all hoping,” Glance said. “Me and my dad kind of got up and hugged each other. It was a crazy process with a relief of an ending.”