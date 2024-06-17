How Jamie Glance earned a spot on the U17 NTDP roster

Jamie Glance had 112 points in 58 games with Mount Saint Charles 15O last season. (MS Films)

Jamie Glance sat at the First Watch restaurant next to USA Hockey Arena on March 23. He was having lunch with a few friends and his father. It was about 11 a.m. and Glance had a flight out of Michigan in two hours. Then, his phone rang.

The 15-year-old was called into the U.S. National Team Development Program office and offered a spot on the Under-17 roster for the 2024-25 season.

A goal Glance set for himself at the beginning of the season at Mount Saint Charles Academy suddenly had become a reality.

“It was a mental roller coaster throughout that whole camp. It was definitely stressful. There’s a ton of guys that deserve that spot, so we were all hoping,” Glance said. “Me and my dad kind of got up and hugged each other. It was a crazy process with a relief of an ending.”