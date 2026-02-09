New England Hockey Journal

How Jack Queally became one of the biggest breakout stars in prep

Jack Queally is one of the better '10s in the USA. (Jim Hibbard/USA Hockey)

​If experience is the greatest teacher, St. Sebastian's learned a lot through a challenging last season.

Jack Queally (Milton, Mass.) is one of the stars of a grown-up Arrows team that is 13-7-0 and in the thick of the Elite 8 hunt.

The outstanding two-way center was an immediate varsity contributor as a freshman, but he's kicked it up a notch as the team's leading scorer. Through 20 games, he's tied for the team lead in goals (11) and ranks No. 1 in points (23).

Queally, a '10, has turned himself into one of the top college hockey prospects in prep, and a legitimate candidate to try out for the U.S. National Team Development Program in March.

St. Sebastian's head coach Sean McCann broke down Queally's game.

