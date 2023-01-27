Henry Thrun wore No. 77 for his first two seasons at Harvard. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

Just like always, Harvard is producing future doctors, lawyers and titans of industry.

But, in case you haven’t noticed, the school is also churning out top defensemen at an impressive clip.

Adam Fox, John Marino, Jack Rathbone and Reilly Walsh were Harvard teammates not long ago before moving on to the pro ranks, with Fox winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2021 with the New York Rangers and Marino of the New Jersey Devils establishing himself as a top four NHL defenseman. Rathbone (Vancouver) and Walsh (New Jersey) are in the AHL and looking to break through.

Next up is Henry Thrun.