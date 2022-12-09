Sean Farrell has the second-highest points per game rate in the country. (Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

After a freshman season at Harvard that included a stint as the leading scorer for the United States at the Olympics in Beijing, Sean Farrell is taking his game to another level.

With a 7-11-18 line in 11 games, Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) is averaging 1.64 points per game, second in the country.

He’s coming off a weekend where he set up a goal and scored in overtime in a 2-1 win at Cornell on Friday and then scored twice and added an assist in a 6-4 loss at Colgate on Saturday.

As the Crimson hit the semester break with an 8-2-1 record, Farrell has 14 points in his last six games.