How Harvard’s Katey Stone became a guiding light for the sport

Katey Stone (Watertown, Conn.) enters her 27th season at Harvard with 494 wins. (Winslow Townson/Harvard University)

It was October 1994.

Bill Clinton was the U.S. president, “Pulp Fiction” was the No. 1 movie, and the Harvard University women’s hockey team was about to start the season.

Katey Stone looked at her team.

Stone turned to watch her players. It didn’t take long. Only 12 returned her gaze. That’s right, she had 12 players to work with during one of her first practices. Five minutes before practice, two assistant coaches - both volunteers - showed up.

At that point, Stone wasn’t thinking about winning 500 games. Or competing for national championships. Or coaching in the Olympics. Or becoming a mentor for coaches across the country. Or being a pioneer for the sport.

She simply wondered how to compete with such a short roster.