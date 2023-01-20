Mathieu Caron may be underrated, but he's putting Brown on the map. (Emma Marion)

Last week no fewer than 41 goalies were named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to college hockey’s top netminder every April.

Somehow, Brown University’s Mathieu Caron wasn’t one of them even though his .927 save percentage is fifth in the country.

“How do you overlook that kid?” wonders Brown coach Brendan Whittet, and he’s not alone in asking that question. “I know he’s my goalie, but he means more to us than any goalie to any team in the country.”

There’s no question that Caron, a 22-year-old sophomore, is a major reason Brown, at 7-10-2, already has matched last season’s win total. The Bears, picked for 11th place in the preseason ECAC coaches’ poll, have won three in a row and are in the hunt for home ice in the first round of the playoffs.