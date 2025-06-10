Christian Semetsis broke out with Mount St. Charles this past winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Day 1 of the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Evaluation Camp in March was a practice session, scheduled before a grueling run of games over the next four days, which helped decide the final U-17 roster. The 40 players invited were split into groups of forwards and defensemen. Members of the latter started blasting shots from the point, eager to prove themselves in the biggest job interviews of their lives.

Then there was Christian Semetsis.

“Barely lifting the puck off the ice,” he said.

The left shot from Mount St. Charles was nursing a particularly nasty sprained left wrist he’d suffered in the Northeast Pack playoffs in February when he arrived in Plymouth, Mich. It was killing him. His shot wasn’t the only problem — he couldn’t hit anybody, either, and even the push-ups during off-ice training sessions hurt.