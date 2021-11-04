A 2005-born forward from Toronto, Daniel Markevych is entering his first season of prep hockey in New England. (Courtesy Photo)

A Toronto native of Ukrainian descent, Daniel Markevych is getting his first taste of hockey in New England.

Previously playing north of the border in the Mississauga Rebels ranks, the 2005 birth-year forward came to the region over the summer to play at Lawrence Academy for the 2021-22 campaign.

Prior to winter in the Independent School League, Markevych is playing split season with the Boston Junior Eagles 16-U team, coached by Kent Hughes.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward has shined in a number of New England Hockey Journal’s viewings throughout the fall campaign.