New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

How Cam Fici has become a superstar with Belmont

By

Cam Fici had 35 goals last season for Belmont. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Over the past calendar year, Belmont forward Cam Fici has become a big name in Massachusetts high school hockey.

The talented center is looking to follow up a junior season that admittedly surpassed even his own expectations. Fici was named co-MVP of the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division after logging 35 goals and 13 assists, helping the Marauders reach the quarterfinals of the Division 1 statewide tournament.

After a breakout performance during the first full post-pandemic season, Fici is now at the center of every opponent’s game plan — a trend surely to continue when Belmont embarks on an MIAA playoff run in March.

“I have a lot to live up to after last year,” Fici said. “I know the expectations are high and I really have to live up to them, so I skated a lot more and have played for two excellent teams (in the Boston Knights and Valley Junior Warriors over the past two fall seasons). I’m feeling even better going into this year than last year.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Cam Fici has become a superstar with Belmont

Over the past calendar year, Belmont forward Cam Fici has become a big name in Massachusetts high school hockey. The talented center is looking to…
Read More

Standouts and takeaways: Holderness and Dexter Southfield skate to a tie

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Holderness senior forward Maxime Charbonneau fired a pass across the Dexter Southfield zone to junior forward Caden Wells. With the goalie pulled…
Read More

Top performers from the week of Feb. 15-21 in boys prep hockey

We're almost there — it's the second-to-last top performers of the boys' prep hockey regular season. In keeping with how the rest of the season…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter