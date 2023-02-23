How Cam Fici has become a superstar with Belmont

Cam Fici had 35 goals last season for Belmont. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Over the past calendar year, Belmont forward Cam Fici has become a big name in Massachusetts high school hockey.

The talented center is looking to follow up a junior season that admittedly surpassed even his own expectations. Fici was named co-MVP of the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division after logging 35 goals and 13 assists, helping the Marauders reach the quarterfinals of the Division 1 statewide tournament.

After a breakout performance during the first full post-pandemic season, Fici is now at the center of every opponent’s game plan — a trend surely to continue when Belmont embarks on an MIAA playoff run in March.

“I have a lot to live up to after last year,” Fici said. “I know the expectations are high and I really have to live up to them, so I skated a lot more and have played for two excellent teams (in the Boston Knights and Valley Junior Warriors over the past two fall seasons). I’m feeling even better going into this year than last year.”