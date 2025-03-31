How BU will be the only New England team in the Frozen Four

BU took down Cornell on Saturday to advance to the Frozen Four. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And then, there was one.

After eight New England teams entered the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Ice Hockey Championship and four advanced to compete for regional crowns, Boston University will stand alone in representing the region at the Frozen Four.

The Terriers emerged with a Saturday win over Cornell in Toledo, Ohio, while UMass, UConn and Boston College all fell short of advancing to St. Louis. BU will join Denver, Western Michigan and Penn State in the Frozen Four.

Here are four takeaways from the NCAA second-round action involving New England teams.