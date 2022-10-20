Mason Lohrei made the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season. (Graham Stokes/Getty Images)

Adam McQuaid is not the excitable type – unless maybe you ventured too close to his goalie back in his playing days — but you can see the sparkle in his eyes when he talks about Mason Lohrei.

A sophomore defenseman at Ohio State, the 21-year-old Lohrei is hands down the best Boston Bruins prospect not already playing pro hockey.

McQuaid, as player development coordinator for the Bruins, is keeping close tabs on Lohrei as the college hockey season revs up.

McQuaid and Danielle Marmer (Dorset, Vt.), player development and scouting assistant, were in Hartford last Friday and Saturday to watch Lohrei play two games against UConn.