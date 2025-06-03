New England Hockey Journal

Girls

How Brandy Fisher-Bailey plans to continue high standard at Cushing

Brandy Fisher-Bailey (Phil Wexler)
Brandy Fisher-Bailey will take over as coach of Cushing girls hockey next season. (Phil Wexler)

It's a new era at Cushing.

The Penguins promoted Brandy Fisher-Bailey to head coach. She'll succeed Valerie Bono-Bunker (Woburn, Mass.), who is retiring after eight seasons behind the bench at Cushing.

Fisher-Bailey served as associate head coach under Bono-Bunker and worked part-time in admissions this past season.

"I was lucky enough to make the move to Cushing last year," Fisher-Bailey, who will also take on a full-time role in admissions, said. "I'm super excited (for next year)."

Fisher-Bailey was previously the head coach at Thayer from 2021 to 2024, compiling a 38-33-7 record. She's also a coach with the Massachusetts Spitfires.

As a player, Fisher-Bailey played four seasons of Division 1 hockey at the University of New Hampshire after her prep career at Governor's Academy. As a senior in 1997-98, Fisher-Bailey led UNH to a national championship and earned the inaugural Patty Kazmaier Award, presented annually to the top player in Division 1 women's college hockey. She posted a career-high 81 points (42 goals) en route to 240 points (129 goals) for her collegiate career. Fisher-Bailey also won two silver medals with Team USA at the World Championships in 1999 and 2000.

