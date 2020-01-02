How Boston College has returned to form

Spencer Knight and tight defense have helped the Eagles soar this season. (Getty Images)

Last season was an odd one for Jerry York and Co. For the first time since 2008, Boston College didn’t win the Hockey East regular season title, the postseason tournament or earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, and the Eagles finished the year below .500 for the first time since 1996.

It was a strange season from the start. After being named the preseason favorite by the league coaches, BC lost four of its first five games and never truly got off the ground. As the seventh seed in the Hockey East tournament, they managed to upset the top two seeds, Providence and Massachusetts, and made an appearance in the title game. But it was a strange season, nonetheless.

Hockey glory hasn’t been found at Conte Forum since 2017, the last time BC took home hardware, but things appear to be returning to normal on Chestnut Hill. Coming out of winter break into the new decade, the Eagles are 11-4-0 and 7-5-2 in league play. After winning their first three games and then dropping four in a row, No. 5 BC went on a tear and is riding a nine-game win streak into the second half, the second-longest active unbeaten streak in the country.