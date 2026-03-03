A memorial set up outside Dennis Lynch Arena on Feb. 17. (Boston Globe/Getty Images)

It was senior night — the final home game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., for the seniors on the Blackstone Valley Schools boys’ hockey team.

Coach Chris Librizzi remembers shaking hands with the nine seniors on the team and giving them a big hug. After the game, the plan was to hop over to The Guild, a beer hall less than a half mile from the rink, to celebrate the graduating class.

With a 2-0 lead against Coventry midway through the first period, Librizzi recalls his players being jubilant, thrilled with how they were playing.

That’s when he heard what he thought was a balloon pop.

Then the noise occurred again, this time in quick succession, and Librizzi realized what was unfolding.