New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

How Blackstone Valley has tried to move on after Rhode Island rink shooting

Eli Cloutier
By

A memorial set up outside Dennis Lynch Arena on Feb. 17. (Boston Globe/Getty Images)

It was senior night — the final home game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., for the seniors on the Blackstone Valley Schools boys’ hockey team.

Coach Chris Librizzi remembers shaking hands with the nine seniors on the team and giving them a big hug. After the game, the plan was to hop over to The Guild, a beer hall less than a half mile from the rink, to celebrate the graduating class.

With a 2-0 lead against Coventry midway through the first period, Librizzi recalls his players being jubilant, thrilled with how they were playing.

That’s when he heard what he thought was a balloon pop.

Then the noise occurred again, this time in quick succession, and Librizzi realized what was unfolding.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA D3 boys hockey playoffs 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's time for the 2026 MIAA Division 3 boys hockey tournament. The bracket has come out, and Hanover landed the No. 1 seed after going…
Read More

How Blackstone Valley has tried to move on after Rhode Island rink shooting

It was senior night — the final home game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., for the seniors on the Blackstone Valley Schools…
Read More

Predictions: Who will win in 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School quarterfinals?

The 2026 New England boys prep Small School tournament is the most top-heavy of the three brackets. That doesn't mean there won't be upsets. Come…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter