Lexington, Mass., native Sam Scopa played his first season of varsity prep hockey at Belmont Hill in 2020-21. (Adam Richins)

The entire past year has been a whirlwind for Belmont Hill goaltender Sam Scopa. It began with him playing varsity as a freshman during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 campaign, as well as playing up a year with the Boston Jr. Eagles 16-U in the split season realm.

Since then, the 2005-born netminder from Lexington, Mass., has rarely left the crease.

He attended NTDP Evaluation Camp in May, USA Hockey Select 16 Development Camp in July and also played in the Foxboro Summer Prep League, getting reps against some of the top prep schoolers the region has to offer.