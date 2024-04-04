How BB&N turned its season around to win girls Large School title

Savana Littlewood scores the eventual game-winning goal in the Large School title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The Buckingham Browne & Nichols girls team skated with the intention to “play its best game as its next game” all season.

That mindset culminated in what head coach Ed Bourget called his team’s “perfect game” on March 3 as the Knights claimed the Large School championship with a 1-0 win over Dexter Southfield.

“All year long we talked about a learning curve and progressing,” Bourget said. “I was really happy to see them put all the pieces together.”

Junior forward Savana Littlewood gave BB&N a 1-0 lead at 4:15 of the opening frame, and the group proceeded to play shutdown hockey for nearly three full periods to earn the title.