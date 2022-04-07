New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

How BB&N girls went from 2-7-2 start to NEPSAC champions

By

BB&N players celebrated on the ice after winning the title. (BB&N photo)

At one point in January, the Buckingham Browne & Nichols Knights were just 2-7-2. With 17 freshmen and sophomores on the roster, many of the girls needed time to adjust to NEPSAC competition.

Knights coach Ed Bourget and his staff challenged the girls to keep working hard and not stress the results. Soon enough, the team started winning games.

“It took them a while to get used to the pace of play, because we had a bunch of 14-year-old kids out there,” Bourget said. “By the end of the year they didn’t look like they were 14.”

The season culminated with a 4-1 victory over Deerfield Academy in the NEPSAC Large School tournament on March 6. BB&N relied on a mix of seniors and underclassmen to finish the regular-season strong and earn a pair of postseason wins.

