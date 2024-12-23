How Avon Old Farms won the 2024 Avon Christmas Classic

Avon Old Farms celebrates after winning the 2024 Avon Christmas Classic. (Avon Old Farms School)

Graduating the top eight scorers from one season to the next certainly lends itself to creating a new-look team.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Avon Old Farms from finding the win column more often than not this season.

The Winged Beavers took losses to Taft and Deerfield in two of their three games before this past weekend, but a four-win showing — including Saturday’s 5-2 championship victory over Berkshire — allowed them to emerge with the title at the 41st Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic and take a 7-2-0 record into the holiday break.

“We have a very young team compared to the last few years, so with that comes some learning experiences,” said interim head coach Mark Naclerio, who is leading the Avon bench with 50-year coaching legend John Gardner away from the program on a personal leave of absence.