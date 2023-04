After a difficult 2022-23 season, Ryder Shea looks primed for a bounce-back next season. (Ian Vescera/St. George's)

Entering the 2002-03 hockey season, Allie Skelley, then a junior and assistant captain on the St. Lawrence men’s hockey team, had high aspirations for hockey and life after hockey.

He was an economics major with dreams of heading to New York City or Boston to make heaps of money.

That would all come after he played out what was shaping up to be a great hockey career.

Everything changed in December 2002.