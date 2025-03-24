Ryan Greene and BU will face Ohio State in the first round. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

A banner season for Division 1 men’s college hockey in New England has reached the NCAA Tournament stage.

It was a memorable Selection Sunday for local fans, as eight of the 16 teams in the bracket come from the region, including a pair of No. 1 seeds. A record-tying six Hockey East teams, one from ECAC Hockey and one from Atlantic Hockey are now four wins away from a national championship.

Within our home region, SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., will host regional round action on the road to the Frozen Four in St. Louis. Four teams will also converge on Allentown, Pa., Fargo, N.D., and Toledo, Ohio.

Now that the bracket is announced, here is how each New England team can chart a course to a championship.