New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

How all 8 local teams could make a run in the NCAA tournament

By

Ryan Greene and BU will face Ohio State in the first round. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

A banner season for Division 1 men’s college hockey in New England has reached the NCAA Tournament stage.

It was a memorable Selection Sunday for local fans, as eight of the 16 teams in the bracket come from the region, including a pair of No. 1 seeds. A record-tying six Hockey East teams, one from ECAC Hockey and one from Atlantic Hockey are now four wins away from a national championship.

Within our home region, SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., will host regional round action on the road to the Frozen Four in St. Louis. Four teams will also converge on Allentown, Pa., Fargo, N.D., and Toledo, Ohio.

Now that the bracket is announced, here is how each New England team can chart a course to a championship.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How all 8 local teams could make a run in the NCAA tournament

A banner season for Division 1 men’s college hockey in New England has reached the NCAA Tournament stage. It was a memorable Selection Sunday for…
Read More

D-3: How Curry reached first Frozen Four during historic season

Golden anniversaries are usually special, and the one around Curry College hockey is no exception. The Colonels beat Hamilton on Saturday, 4-1, to win their…
Read More

USNTDP predictions: Who makes the 2025-26 team?

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — That's a wrap on the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp. Now comes the big question: Who made it? While offers…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter