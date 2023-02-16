New England Hockey Journal

College

How Aidan McDonough opting to stay at Northeastern is paying off

By

Aidan McDonough hoists the Beanpot in Northeastern's 2023 win. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s for moments like Monday night that Northeastern senior captain Aidan McDonough decided not to turn pro with the Vancouver Canucks last summer.

Not long after he scored the deciding goal in the shootout in the Beanpot championship, McDonough was the first to hoist the trophy as he led the raucous celebration on the TD Garden ice.

That’s an experience he wouldn’t have had if he’d left school.

It’s that time of year when top players, both drafted and undrafted, are weighing their options for next season. Early departures are a fact of life in the college game – for better and for worse.

